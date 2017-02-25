Hartley, 34, of Eureka Township, was convicted of three counts of criminal vehicular homicide — driving recklessly, leaving the scene of the accident and not contacting authorities after the accident. The jury acquitted him of a drunk driving charge.

"We're very pleased with the outcome of the case," said Ron Hocevar, an attorney with the Scott County prosecutor's office. "We're happy for the family."

The jury quickly determined a verdict in counts one, three and four, but were deadlocked on the drunk driving charge and even tried on Thursday to come back with a partial verdict.

Judge Christian Wilton told them to go back and try again.

Friday afternoon, the jury decided to acquit Hartley of the third count. Hartley had denied being drunk and had left the scene of the accident before police could test him.

"Without a blood alcohol test and without observation by law enforcement, it was difficult for them to convict him," Hocevar said.

Hartley's sentencing is set for May 10 at which time the court will determine the length and details of his prison term.

Warned by the judge to refrain from emotional outbursts, the Mahowald family listened to the verdict and waited until they were out in the hallway to hug each other and finally put the trial behind them.

"It's actually what we thought would happen," said Pete Mahowald, Mollie's father. The family — mom, Peg, and sisters Hannah, 25, and Julia, 18 — along with a large group of friends, had been waiting out the deliberations at the Scott County courthouse.

Pete said the attorney had prepared them for the difficulty of proving the third charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hartley seemed unremorseful during the trial, denying any wrongdoing.

His father, John Hartley, who had sat stone-faced throughout the trial, did not make excuses for his son, who has a long list of prior convictions, including burglary, making terroristic threats and drunk driving.

"The only thing I have to say is this," he said. "The only perfect person that has walked this earth has been Jesus."

Matthew Hartley has consistently denied driving drunk Sept. 25 when he raced his motorcycle east on Main Street in Elko New Market.

The prosecution, through accident reconstruction, showed that Hartley was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck Mollie, a resident of Elko New Market, who was standing near her parked truck after a night celebrating with friends.

A deep gouge in the gravel road showed where Hartley's motorcycle went down after he struck Mollie.

Hartley denied knowing he had hit her.

"I don't recall hitting her, he said. "I braked, turned a little bit over to the left and I went down."

He said he left the scene because he did not have a license and did not want to be ticketed by police. He insisted that he was only going about 30 mph when his bike went down.

Accident reconstruction estimated Hartley was going between 36 mph and 43 mph when his motorcycle hit the ground.

When the prosecution asked him why he hid the motorcycle on the Eureka Township property where he was staying, and why he did not come out to talk to officers who came with a warrant, Hartley said he put a canoe and garbage lid over the $40,000 bike to keep it dry and that he wasn't avoiding officers, rather he was just going for a walk.

In closing arguments, prosecuting attorney Michael Budka walked the jurors through the timeline, starting with a description of Mollie, who was a member of the Army National Guard and a graduate of New Prague High School.

"She had a zest for life. She was a valued friend. She was a wonderful daughter. She served our country. She wasn't expecting to lose her life," he said.

Defense attorney Robert Miller told the jurors to ignore the emotional aspect of the trial and focus on the facts — that police were unable to prove scientifically that Hartley had been drinking, and that accident reconstruction could only estimate how fast he was going before his bike went down.

"They want everything to fit the narrative," he said of the prosecution.

Julia, who had come to pick up Mollie on the night of the accident, spent a lot of her time looking out the courthouse windows as she waited for the verdict. At one time she pointed out a bald eagle circling above, which reminded her of the eagle she had seen sitting atop the cross on the church where Mollie's funeral took place and during a convoy organized in Mollie's honor.

"Every time I see it, it's reassuring to me that she's there," Julia said. "I can feel her."