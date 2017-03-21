Gossips' owners stop thief after alleged burglaries

"I hope it sends a real clear message that everyone looks out for everyone here," said Lisa Zarza, co-owner of Gossips.

Love, who has been convicted of at least 14 other theft-related charges since 1991, was arrested by Farmington police March 12 and has been charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree in Dakota County District Court.

According to court records, at 9:15 a.m. March 11, a security alarm at Gossips went off, causing the alarm company to contact Kenny LaBeau, owner of the building leased by Gossips and owner of the adjacent Longbranch Saloon and Eatery on Third Street. LaBeau noticed nothing amiss and determined it was a false alarm.

Gossips was previously robbed April 9, 2016 by unknown suspects. After that incident, Zarza had surveillance cameras installed.

By 9:40 a.m., a Gossips employee arrived and noticed the alarm was still going off and that the door handle for the office was missing.

The Farmington police responded and reviewed the surveillance video, which showed a heavyset man with a white chin beard arriving in a silver minivan.

The man crossed the street and stood in the entry of Gossips for awhile. After walking around a bit, he returned to Gossips and forced open the locked door.

While inside, he went behind the counter and opened several drawers, taking $27 in cash from the till. He then went to the office door and broke off the handle, forcing his way in. This caused the alarm to sound, after which Love fled the business.

"On Saturday I was so angry," Zarza said. "I felt so violated. How dare you come in here and take what we worked hard for?"

But she also was fearful, and when an employee told her she had seen Love walking down Third Street around midnight, Zarza thought he might come back.

Gossips closed at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When she and co-owner Rico Baldazo were preparing to leave, they decided to drive around Farmington and look for the thief's silver minivan, Zarza said.

They spotted it at Celt's Irish Pub and Grill on Third Street. While they were deciding what to do next, Love exited the building.

Baldazo, who Zarza said has a legal permit to carry, held Love at gunpoint until police arrived at approximately 5:30 a.m.

According to Celt's owner Brandon Barth, employees were in the restaurant, but they had not yet opened for business.

Surveillance video showed Love entering a clearly marked "employee only" entrance. He walked down a hallway trying doors and checking the till drawer behind the bar before exiting the building, the complaint said.

Barth had high praise for Baldazo and Zarza's quick action.

"It's awesome that they recognized what was going on and took care of it," he said. "We would do the same."

If convicted, Love could spend up to five years in jail and/or pay a maximum fine of $10,000 for each felony. His omnibus hearing is set for April 5 with a jury trial tentatively scheduled for June 5.