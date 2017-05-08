All on-duty Farmington police officers and members of the SWAT team, or Multiple Agency Assistance Group, responded to the suicide call. The call came from the family at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at a house in the 300 block of 13th Street on the southeast side of downtown Farmington.

Farmington Police Chief Brian Lindquist said no shots were fired and no one was injured, including the woman. There was a permit to carry the firearm.

"The officers approached the situation very carefully under the circumstances," Lindquist said.

"It was a distraught, intoxicated female who threatened suicide," Lindquist said. The family stated the woman had possibly been drinking.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was living with family members and her children in their 20s were present at the time of the incident.

"Everything turned out well — it was resolved peacefully and nobody was hurt and she was taken into custody," Lindquist said.

Further information was not immediately available.