Dakota County prosecutors allege 38-year-old Jill L. Fielder transacted about $8,727 in unauthorized funds belonging to a parent group organizing the Eastview High School senior party. Fielder, the group’s treasurer, is charged with one count of theft by temporary control, a felony.

“Financial crimes involving funds solicited to benefit youth activities are especially troubling,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a news release.

According to a criminal complaint, members of the parent group filed an Apple Valley police report in March after discovering “unusual transactions” involving the group’s bank account.

The charging document states a review of bank records revealed $3,788 in unauthorized checks were made out to Fiedler.

Unauthorized transactions also discovered by authorities totaled an additional $4,940 — more than $4,300 of which the complaint states were made through Pure Romance. The complaint states Fielder works for the adult-themed business.

In an interview with police in March, Fielder allegedly admitted to making the transactions, but said the transfers made to Pure Romance were for cash advances for other purchases via her PayPal account. The complaint states Fielder made the transfers to buy prizes for the student party, but hadn’t done so yet.

Fielder told police at the time she could immediately pay back about $5,000, but the complaint states that as of April 11, none of the funds had been repaid to the group.

Fiedler’s first court appearance was set for Aug. 7 in Hastings.