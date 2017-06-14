Police seek Rosemount bank robbery suspect

Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery. Nobody was injured.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s to 40s, approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds to 225 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and sunglasses during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Rosemount Police Department tip line at 651-322-2677(COPS) or send an anonymous written tip online to police at http://ci.rosemount.mn.us/202/Police-Department.

The incident remained under investigation at press time.