Police seek Rosemount bank robbery suspect
A suspect robbed the Merchants Bank in Rosemount Tuesday, June 13, and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Officers were called to the bank at 15055 Chippendale Ave., at 4:49 p.m. on a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Employees said one male suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note to a teller and then fled after obtaining money.
Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery. Nobody was injured.
The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s to 40s, approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds to 225 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and sunglasses during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Rosemount Police Department tip line at 651-322-2677(COPS) or send an anonymous written tip online to police at http://ci.rosemount.mn.us/202/Police-Department.
The incident remained under investigation at press time.