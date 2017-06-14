Search
    Suspect arrested in connection with Rosemount bank robbery

    By Scott Wente on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:12 p.m.
    Police released this photo of the suspect in a June 13 robbery of the Merchants Bank in Rosemount. Hours later, a Hibbing man was arrested in St. Peter on suspicion of theft, but authorities said Wednesday charges were pending in connection with the robbery. Photo courtesy of the Rosemount Police Department

    A man arrested in south-central Minnesota late Tuesday, June 13, could face charges in connection with a Rosemount bank robbery reported just hours earlier.

    Rosemount police said Wednesday, June 14, that Michael Thomas Olin, 37, of Hibbing was arrested by St. Peter police and charges were pending.

    The arrest was made at 6:58 p.m. on suspicion of theft, according to police. About two hours earlier, at 4:49 p.m., Rosemount officers were called to Merchants Bank, 15055 Chippendale Ave., on a report of a robbery.

    Employees said one male suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note to a teller and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery. Nobody was injured.

    The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s to 40s, approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds to 225 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and sunglasses during the robbery.

    Rosemount police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a photo of the suspect about 9 p.m. Authorities said Wednesday charges against Olin were pending.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
