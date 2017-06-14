Suspect arrested in connection with Rosemount bank robbery

Rosemount police said Wednesday, June 14, that Michael Thomas Olin, 37, of Hibbing was arrested by St. Peter police and charges were pending.

The arrest was made at 6:58 p.m. on suspicion of theft, according to police. About two hours earlier, at 4:49 p.m., Rosemount officers were called to Merchants Bank, 15055 Chippendale Ave., on a report of a robbery.

Employees said one male suspect entered the bank, presented a demand note to a teller and then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery. Nobody was injured.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s to 40s, approximately 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds to 225 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, tan cargo shorts and sunglasses during the robbery.

Rosemount police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a photo of the suspect about 9 p.m. Authorities said Wednesday charges against Olin were pending.