Police: Woman shot, suspect arrested after standoff in Farmington
A woman was shot repeatedly and a suspect was arrested after a standoff with authorities late Sunday in Farmington, police said.
Police were called at 8:51 p.m. to a home at 18314 block of Exodus Court on a report that a female had been shot. Officers found the 25-year-old female victim in the yard. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, Farmington police said in a statement. The woman was recovering after surgery.
Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old man known to the victim, remained inside the home and initially refused to exit.
A Dakota County SWAT team secured the scene as authorities negotiated with the suspect. Police said the suspect emerged from the home unarmed about 10:30 p.m. and was arrested without incident. Nicholas Orion Carlson was booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault but had not been formally charged as of Monday.
Farmington police had assistance from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeville, Apple Valley and Burnsville police.