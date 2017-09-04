Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police: Woman shot, suspect arrested after standoff in Farmington

    By Scott Wente Today at 11:52 a.m.
    Dakota County authorities use a drone during an investigation of a shooting Sunday in Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor1 / 2
    Authorities on Monday investigate at the scene of a shooting late Sunday in Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor2 / 2

    A woman was shot repeatedly and a suspect was arrested after a standoff with authorities late Sunday in Farmington, police said.

    Police were called at 8:51 p.m. to a home at 18314 block of Exodus Court on a report that a female had been shot. Officers found the 25-year-old female victim in the yard. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, Farmington police said in a statement. The woman was recovering after surgery.

    Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old man known to the victim, remained inside the home and initially refused to exit.

    A Dakota County SWAT team secured the scene as authorities negotiated with the suspect. Police said the suspect emerged from the home unarmed about 10:30 p.m. and was arrested without incident. Nicholas Orion Carlson was booked into the Dakota County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault but had not been formally charged as of Monday.

    Farmington police had assistance from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeville, Apple Valley and Burnsville police.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsFarmingtonCrimePolice
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement