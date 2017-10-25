Body found in Prescott last week
PRESCOTT -- Police said a body recovered last week in Prescott was not the result of foul play.
Prescott Interim Police Chief Rob Funk said an employee at Leo’s Landing (137 Front St.) discovered a woman’s body Thursday, Oct. 19 near the confluence of the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers. According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office log, numerous deputies were called at 11:58 a.m. to assist at the scene.
Funk said officers located an abandoned vehicle at a nearby municipal parking lot. A check of the vehicle revealed it belonged to a Ramsey (Minn.) County woman who had been reported missing.
Investigators have since confirmed the car belonged to the woman whose body was found. Funk did not have the woman’s identity immediately available, but said her family has been notified.
The preliminary cause of death appears to be drowning, Funk said, but investigators are awaiting toxicology results. He said the death “is pointing to an apparent suicide.”