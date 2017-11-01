Farmington police Det. Shawn Scovill responded to a call at 3:20 p.m. from the woman's mother and friend, who said she was making suicidal threats and possessed a handgun.

Farmington police made contact with the woman by phone and at the residence. She was alone in the two-story townhome.

READ MORE: Dakota County law enforcement train on protest response | At a crossroads: Repeat impaired drivers continue to slip through the system

When officers opened a window and called out to the woman identifying themselves, the woman yelled, asked police to leave and threatened to shoot her gun.

Scovill said the woman shot at police. No officer was injured.

"She fired off a round," Scovill said.

Farmington police received mutual aid from the Dakota County sheriff's office, Lakeville and Burnsville police and the Dakota County Mutual Aid Assistance Group (SWAT Team).

The SWAT Team, a crisis negotiation team and officers formed a perimeter around the residence.

Scovill said the woman stopped responding to the crisis negotiations after two hours of intermittent text messages around 6 p.m.

Two remote-control robots were deployed into the townhome residence. One robot entered the main level of the townhome. Another robot was sent upstairs via a window.

Robot footage discovered the woman was dead on the floor from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

"SWAT Team robots mitigate the dangers to officers who enter scenes like this," Scovill said.

"We had several trained negotiators and crisis interventionists who worked to attempt to make contact and resolve this peacefully."

Farmington police did not release further information about the woman Wednesday morning. Her name was being withheld pending family notification.

Information was not immediately available on whether police had responded to prior calls at the home or another home the woman lived in.

"We are still working on that criminal background," Scovill said.

When asked if the handgun was registered, Scovill said the department is still working on that part of the investigation.

No signs of drugs were found. Autopsy results will reveal if alcohol was involved.