Rosemount woman sentenced for stealing senior party funds

Jill Lynn Fiedler, 38, will serve 90 days in jail and five years of probation for stealing $8,727 from the senior party group coffers from October 2016 through February 2017, according to a Dakota County Attorney's Office news release Thursday. She also will have to pay restitution in an amount to be determined at a hearing scheduled for May 9 in Hastings.

Fiedler pleaded guilty to one count of theft by temporary control, a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, members of the Eastview High School parent group filed an Apple Valley police report after discovering "unusual transactions" involving the group's bank account. The charging document states a review of bank records revealed $3,788 in unauthorized checks were made out to Fiedler.

Unauthorized transactions also discovered by authorities totaled an additional $4,940 — more than $4,300 of which the complaint states were made through Pure Romance. The complaint states Fielder works for the adult-themed business.

"We are pleased to have brought Jill Fielder to justice for this financial crime," County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement.

He further praised Assistant Attorney Dain Olson for prosecuting the case and the Apple Valley Police Department for leading the investigation.