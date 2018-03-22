Search
    Rosemount woman sentenced for stealing senior party funds

    By Michael Brun Today at 9:26 p.m.

    A Rosemount woman who pleaded guilty to funneling thousands of dollars from a Dakota County high school senior party group has been sentenced.

    Jill Lynn Fiedler, 38, will serve 90 days in jail and five years of probation for stealing $8,727 from the senior party group coffers from October 2016 through February 2017, according to a Dakota County Attorney's Office news release Thursday. She also will have to pay restitution in an amount to be determined at a hearing scheduled for May 9 in Hastings.

    Fiedler pleaded guilty to one count of theft by temporary control, a felony.

    According to a criminal complaint, members of the Eastview High School parent group filed an Apple Valley police report after discovering "unusual transactions" involving the group's bank account. The charging document states a review of bank records revealed $3,788 in unauthorized checks were made out to Fiedler.

    Unauthorized transactions also discovered by authorities totaled an additional $4,940 — more than $4,300 of which the complaint states were made through Pure Romance. The complaint states Fielder works for the adult-themed business.

    "We are pleased to have brought Jill Fielder to justice for this financial crime," County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement.

    He further praised Assistant Attorney Dain Olson for prosecuting the case and the Apple Valley Police Department for leading the investigation.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
