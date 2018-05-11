“We take claims of animal abuse very seriously. Further investigation is needed to determine the cause of these cats’ deaths and who is responsible," Backstrom said in a statement.

Dakota County deputies executed a search warrant on the property May 9 and arrested the woman. Sheriff Tim Leslie said his office will investigate the matter with the County Attorney's Office and Animal Humane Society.

The Humane Society has taken control of numerous live cats and other animals found on the property, authorities said.