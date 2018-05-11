Search
    Charges pending after rural Farmington search turns up dozens of dead cats

    By Michael Brun Today at 3:30 p.m.

    A 25-year-old Castle Rock Township woman has been released from custody after a search of her rental home near Farmington uncovered dozens of dead cats. Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced May 11 that the woman would not be charged Friday, and that the matter remains under investigation.

    “We take claims of animal abuse very seriously. Further investigation is needed to determine the cause of these cats’ deaths and who is responsible," Backstrom said in a statement.

    Dakota County deputies executed a search warrant on the property May 9 and arrested the woman. Sheriff Tim Leslie said his office will investigate the matter with the County Attorney's Office and Animal Humane Society.

    The Humane Society has taken control of numerous live cats and other animals found on the property, authorities said.

