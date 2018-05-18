FHS vandalism bill could be thousands

Campus cameras captured the crime when the exterior vandalism took place between 10:08 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. on May 8, 2018. The spray-painted image is on the east side of the Farmington High school building and video footage captured the crime in action along with a vehicle.

Farmington Police officer Tom Strese, who is the school resource officer and department liaison with the district, said the vandalism referred to the school principal.

"The vandalism took place overnight on May 9 and into the 10, and we believe it is two kids or people — there is a lot of speculation but that does not solve anything," Strese said.

"We have cameras throughout the campus of the suspects but the footage is not the greatest, the damage is on the east side of the school building where students and staff enter the school," Strese said.

Police are piecing together tips.

"We know there are a lot of students looking at the Farmington Police Facebook page who are sharing it, and we are just hoping someone does the right thing and comes forward and accepts responsibility for it — it is more of an integrity thing," Strese said.

A cost to fix the vandalism has not been assigned, but Strese said the final bill could cost thousands to paint the building's east side to cover the profanity.

If the people know or those who spray painted this image could come forward, Strese said the police will work with them. This is important because it represents the school and the community, Strese said.

"It could have been someone trying to be funny but the reality is that a crime has been committed and property has been damaged," he said.

Contact Farmington Police to share information on the suspects, the car or the crime by calling 651-252-2526.

"We are still working out leads and taking tips on Facebook, and we are doing our due diligence to see if there is any credibility to any of them."