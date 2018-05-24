Minn. plans extra speeding enforcement in July

Authorities say Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads. Preliminary numbers show the 100-day stretch of 2017 accounted for 34 percent of the 358 fatalities for the year.

Traffic-related deaths are slightly down this year, with 109 reported compared to 113 this time in 2017.

Minnesota will continue its Click It or Ticket extra enforcement through June 3.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over extra enforcement campaign runs Aug. 17 – Sept. 2.

100 Deadliest Days: Memorial Day – Labor Day statistics