    Minn. plans extra speeding enforcement in July

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:51 a.m.

    ST. PAUL -- Minnesota will use extra law enforcement to target speeding motorists July 6-22, the Department of Public Safety announced Thursday, May 24.

    Authorities say Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads. Preliminary numbers show the 100-day stretch of 2017 accounted for 34 percent of the 358 fatalities for the year.

    Traffic-related deaths are slightly down this year, with 109 reported compared to 113 this time in 2017.

    Minnesota will continue its Click It or Ticket extra enforcement through June 3.

    The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over extra enforcement campaign runs Aug. 17 – Sept. 2.

    100 Deadliest Days: Memorial Day – Labor Day statistics

    YearAll FatalitiesDrunk DrivingSpeedDistractionUnbelted
    2017 preliminary12127211116
    201612024211420
    201514135191825
    201411826252726
    201313431202328
    201213537261634
    2012 - 2017769180132109149
