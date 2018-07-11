Update: Tip leads to stabbing suspect’s arrest

Giao Cong Bui, 28, was arrested Tuesday, July 3, as a tip led officers to Bui in front of the Dollar Tree at the Farmington Mall, Sgt. Jim Murphy said.

Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 10:22 p.m. Sunday, July 1. A 911 call came in from a friend who found the victim in the kitchen.

When officers arrived, they found a wounded man in the home where Bui makes his residence. The victim was his roommate, Murphy said, who alleges that the stabbing occurred after an argument ensued.

Rescue workers performed life-saving measures before taking the person by ambulance to Regional Hospital. Murphy said man is expected to survive.

“Last week he was still in the hospital and was in stable condition and he was talking and had bandages and stitches,” Murphy said.

Farmington police worked the case all day Monday before arresting Bui Tuesday morning. During the investigation, helicopters were deployed to aid with locating the suspect believed to have been on foot in Farmington. Many law enforcement agencies assisted, including the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Burnsville and Apple Valley Police departments. Apple Valley and Burnsville also provided canine services because the Farmington canine and his handler were not working, Murphy said.

Investigations led to information about how Bui purchased alcohol earlier that Sunday from a Farmington liquor store. A still photo was captured of Bui using store video footage recorded the morning of July 1.

The full body shot of Bui then was distributed to media and posted on Farmington Police Department’s Facebook page. This image could have been key in the early arrest, authorities believe.

“Facebook can be helpful but sometimes it can also be problematic because you are getting pulled in different directions,” Murphy said. Some tips may not be relevant.

Regarding public safety, Murphy said, “We try to get information out as soon as we can and then let parents decide what precautions to take with kids.”

The stabbing apparently occurred a couple hours before the 911 call.

“This was a serious situation and we took all the resources we had to try and find the suspect,” Murphy said.

Bui was booked into the Dakota County Jail. He faces charges of second- and third-degree assault, Murphy said.

UPDATE 7/3/18: A suspect was taken into custody 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Farmington police Facebook page. This story is developing.

UPDATE 7/2/18: Witnesses reportedly saw an individual matching Bui's description fleeing south from the residence, according to a Farmington Police Department statement. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and K9s from neighboring jurisdictions assisted in the search.

Investigators say the assault may have occurred up to two hours prior to the 911 call for assistance Sunday night, according to the statement.

READ MORE: Hastings man dies after Wis. trench collapse

Original story:

Farmington police officers responded to a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 10:22 p.m. July 1. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the kitchen and began life-saving measures. The person was transported by medics and is expected to survive, Farmington Police Department said.

READ MORE: Police say vandal admits to defacing FHS | Oronoco woman charged after October fatal crash

Giao Cong Bui, 28, a resident of the home, fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and is wanted for questioning. Bui is described as an Asian male, 5-foot-1 and 160 pounds. He last seen wearing a gray shirt.

Anyone one with any information as to Bui’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department TIP Line at 651-280-6847 or 911 if you are within Dakota County.