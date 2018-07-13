Hastings man charged in fatal crash accident

Czeck, 33, Hastings, was operating the truck with a 1,100-pound boulder in the back of his vehicle. The boulder fell out of the vehicle in Rosemount at Rich Valley Boulevard and 125 Street, where a Toyota Avalon struck the boulder.

The mother and daughter, Karen Christiansen, 67, and Jena Christiansen, 32, of Shoreview, were the driver and passenger in the vehicle. Both died at the scene.

The boulder weighed several hundred pounds, Rosemount Police Chief Mitchell Scott.

Czeck had continued to drive the truck away from the accident and did not return to the scene, according to the complaint. Authorities identified the vehicle as owned by Czeck and his company, Czeck Industries, arresting him in Inver Grove Heights on July 11.

Czeck’s bail was set at $70,000 without conditions. Czeck’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 4, 2018, in Hastings.