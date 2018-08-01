Update: Counties report 911 services resuming after network outage
Some Minnesota counties are reporting 911 network service has resumed following an outage around Minnesota Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Washington and Dakota counties were included in the outage.
- Washington County callers are asked to use 651-439-9381 if a response is needed from police, fire or emergency medical services, according to an alert issued Wednesday afternoon.
- The Dakota County Communications number is 651-322-2323 to speak with a dispatcher.
This story is developing.
UPDATE: It appears that our 911 lines are back and functioning. Thanks for your patience during this brief outage. If there are any problems reaching us at 911, use our non-emergency number: (763) 765-3595.
— Sherburne Co Sheriff (@SherbCoSheriff) August 1, 2018
RT @MnDPS_ECN: Emergency Communication Networks is aware of the reports of 911 outages in several counties across the state. We are in contact with the 911 provider, who is looking into what may be causing the problem.
— MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018
There have been some technical problems with the 911 calls getting through. The non-emergency number for Dakota County Communications is 651-322-2323. Dispatchers will be available to take your calls. We will advise everyone when this temporary problem is fixed..
— Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) August 1, 2018