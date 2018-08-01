Search
    Update: Counties report 911 services resuming after network outage

    By Michael Brun Today at 4:50 p.m.
    File photo

    Some Minnesota counties are reporting 911 network service has resumed following an outage around Minnesota Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Washington and Dakota counties were included in the outage.

    • Washington County callers are asked to use 651-439-9381 if a response is needed from police, fire or emergency medical services, according to an alert issued Wednesday afternoon.
    • The Dakota County Communications number is 651-322-2323 to speak with a dispatcher.

    This story is developing.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
