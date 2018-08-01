Washington County callers are asked to use 651-439-9381 if a response is needed from police, fire or emergency medical services, according to an alert issued Wednesday afternoon.

The Dakota County Communications number is 651-322-2323 to speak with a dispatcher.

This story is developing.

UPDATE: It appears that our 911 lines are back and functioning. Thanks for your patience during this brief outage. If there are any problems reaching us at 911, use our non-emergency number: (763) 765-3595. — Sherburne Co Sheriff (@SherbCoSheriff) August 1, 2018

RT @MnDPS_ECN: Emergency Communication Networks is aware of the reports of 911 outages in several counties across the state. We are in contact with the 911 provider, who is looking into what may be causing the problem. — MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018