Not-guilty pleas entered in Goodhue ‘sex room’ case

Michael and Heather Germain were arrested in April 2017 after an investigation into reports of a juvenile being sexually assaulted and exploited.

The victim told authorities the couple engaged in an “open sexual lifestyle” and had what was described as a “sex room” in an attic above the garage at their residence, located across the street from the Goodhue Public Schools building, according to the criminal complaint.

Michael Germain faces 14 charges, including three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges; Heather Germain faces nine charges, including three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Judge Douglas Bayley found probable cause in the case Wednesday and set a jury trial date for Feb. 11, 2019.