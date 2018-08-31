Cayleb Seth Jones, 25, of Los Angeles, was charged with theft by temporary control, a felony. He also is charged with interfering with an emergency call, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Jones made his first court appearance Thursday, Aug. 30 in Dakota County. Bail was set at $5,000 without conditions and $1,000 with conditions, according to a Dakota County Attorney's Office news release. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 911 call was made in the afternoon of Aug. 28, 2018, by a woman who reported her boyfriend had put his hands on her. The call disconnected as she spoke to a dispatcher. A return call to the number was answered by a man who then hung up.

When police arrived, the woman, who resides with Jones in California, told authorities she had gotten into an argument with Jones that became verbal and physical. At one point Jones reportedly picked her up and threw her down. She told police the argument continued into the hotel hallway where Jones kicked her. After entering a hotel elevator and calling the police, she reported Jones intercepted the elevator on the 2nd floor and, when the door opened, he hit the phone out of her hand, picked the phone up and left the area. Police observed the woman had rug burns, a scratch on her neck and a broken nail.

Two witnesses at the hotel reported hearing loud noises and a disturbance.