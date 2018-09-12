Search
    Extra enforcement leads to 1,369 drunken driving arrests in Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:42 a.m.

    ST. PAUL -- The arrest of one woman with a blood-alcohol content of 0.21 driving to a dentist’s office with her 3-year-old child in Alexandria was just one of 1,369 such arrests Minnesota law enforcement made during a campaign targeting drunken drivers.

    Extra drunken driving enforcement Aug. 17-Sept.2 yielded just one less arrest than last year’s campaign total, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

    Authorities issued 1,244 seat belt violations, a drop of 286 from the 2017 campaign.

    Ten agencies reported arrests with suspects having a 0.30 or higher blood-alcohol level.

