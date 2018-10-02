BCA investigating fatal shooting involving Hastings police

Hastings officers were investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at a group home earlier that day, according to the news release from MDPS.

Both the victim and the suspect were residents of the home. The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, authorities said. The victim suffered multiple lacerations.

Just before 6 p.m., police received a call from a person who saw the suspect near the area of Highway 61 and 15th Street West. Two officers located the man walking on the 1500 block of Walnut street, according to the press release.

“At one point during the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man,” the press release said.

The suspect died at the scene and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s identity will be released once the autopsy is complete and his family notified.

No one else was hurt during the incident and there is no ongoing public threat, the press release stated.

The investigation came at the request of the Hastings Police Department. Investigators will evaluate both body and dash camera footage captured.