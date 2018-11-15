The event will offer anyone with an outstanding Dakota County arrest warrant an opportunity to meet with justice system officials and take steps to resolve their cases. The event will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors to the event will be able to speak with consulting attorneys and prosecuting attorneys, and arrange to pay any outstanding fines. Representatives from the Driver and Vehicle Services Division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will also be present to assist attendees.

There will be a Spanish interpreter and a Somali interpreter available at the event.

Those interested in the event can call the Dakota County Warrant division at 651-438-4740 to verify their warrant status and to learn more about the event.