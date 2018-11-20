Infographic: Holiday DWI enforcement in Minnesota

“As people host holiday parties, it’s crucial for everyone to have a plan before consuming alcohol,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director, in a news release Tuesday. “As your guests arrive, ask them about their plans, and if they don’t have a plan, get them a ride home or offer them a bed for the night. It’s much better to lie in a bed than a coffin or jail cell.”

The consequences of a DWI in Minnesota, according to the Department of Public Safety:

Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.

Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 and above alcohol-concentration level, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.

First-time offenders arrested at 0.16 and above are required to use interlock for one year.

Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.

Here are some DWI stats from previous years: