Farmington High School students Benjamin Carvell and Isaac Kuehn got to learn the ins and outs of business development during a week at BestPrep's Minnesota Business Venture this summer.

MBV is a week-long business and career skills camp held each July in partnership with the Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University and the Donald McNeely Center for Entrepreneurship at St. John's University. More than 300 students representing 96 schools spent a week of their summer preparing for life after high school, developing workplace skills, and improving their financial literacy skills.

During the four-day program, students were challenged to make a presentation to a panel of investors asking for a loan for a business idea developed in four days with a team of other students. Each business plan proposal summarized the marketing, finance, and operations practices for a fictitious business.

Before tackling their business plans, students got to learn from a variety of Minnesota business professionals and entrepreneurs to help them prepare. Throughout the program, more than 190 individuals came to MBV to share their experiences and business insights with the future workforce by volunteering as breakout session presenters, mock interviewers, financial advisors, and more. Speakers represented companies such as 3M, Allstate, General Mills, Pearson's Candy, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The speakers covered a wide range of topics such as managing personal finance, experiences in entrepreneurship, business ethics, and building one's personal brand.

Local business professionals, known as Resident Business Leaders, served as mentors to the students throughout the program. These volunteers, from companies such as Allianz Life, Ecolab, Travelers, Thrivent Financial, and Securian Financial, lived on campus for the week and guided a "company" of students through the creation of a business plan.

Carvell and Kuehn's attendance at MBV was sponsored by Castle Rock Bank and Great River Energy. For more information about BestPrep or MBV, visit www.bestprep.org.