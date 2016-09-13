In the spring, third through eighth graders and select high school grades were given the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment test (MCA). In math, 65.6 percent of the students tested were at or above proficiency compared to the state’s 59.4 percent. Reading was 63.6 percent compared to the state’s 58.9 percent. Science was lowest at 56 percent, but still higher than the state’s 54.7 percent.

Across the board, Farmington schools scored higher than the state in three separate tests.

“I think it’s very impressive,” said Sharon Davenport, the district’s date and assessment coordinator, “It’s a lot to feel good about.”

She gave a presentation on the test results to the Farmington School Board at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

In the spring, third through eighth graders and select high school grades were given the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment test (MCA).

In math, 65.6 percent of the students tested were at or above proficiency compared to the state’s 59.4 percent.

Reading was 63.6 percent compared to the state’s 58.9 percent. Science was lowest at 56 percent, but still higher than the state’s 54.7 percent.

“It’s a snapshot of meeting what the state has defined as what they want students at each grade level to know and understand,” Davenport said.

She explained that for the MCA scores, Farmington can only compare to Minnesota averages, and not national averages, since every state sets its own standards.

“On our state tests, the requirement to be proficient is pretty high,” she said.

One surprise was the 112 eleventh graders that opted out of taking the test.

School board member Laura Beem surmised that teachers had encouraged the move, since the students would be taking the ACT test shortly after.

Across the state, Farmington had the third highest number of students opting out, Davenport said.

High school student Kara Revis said the test just came at a bad time.

“We were having AP (Advance Placement) testings around that time,” she said. “For us, another test was a lot of pressure.”

The Northwest Evaluation Association’s Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) test provides another tool for educators to judge their progress.

The MAP test takes the students’ scores in elementary and middle school and project what grade they’re likely to get on the American College Test (ACT) taken by seniors applying for college.

“If a student performs at a certain level at grade five, assuming he shows typical growth, he will be on track to be successful” on the ACT, Davenport said.

The results show 50 percent of students grades fifth through eighth in reading and 45 percent in math are projected to score a 24 or above on the ACT when they become seniors.

The district uses these numbers to search out missteps in the system.

“It’s an early warning sign,” Davenport said. “We can’t wait until the end of the junior year to see if a student is on track or not.”

Farmington’s composite score at 21.3 for the ACT was just barely above the state average of 21.1 and the national average of 20.8.

Also included in Davenport’s report was a chart on the achievement gap, a topic that’s gotten a lot of attention nationally as educators try to follow the federal directives of No Child Left Behind.

“Farmington has been known statewide to have one of the smallest achievement gaps,” Davenport said. “We have a small minority group. We are about 86 percent white.”

Her concern was that this smaller group might have difficulty competing with its peers, “but that is not the case here,” she said.

For example after Caucasian, the next largest ethnic group is Asian. Of the third through eighth graders tested in math, 68.9 percent of Asian students scored at or above proficiency as compared to the state’s 60 percent.

Overall, Davenport was pleased with the report but said there’s always room for improvement.

“We’re not content to sit back,” she said. “We want to keep improving.”