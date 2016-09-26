Farmington High School kicks off Homecoming festivities

Farmington High School students started decorating their floats for the Homecoming parade on Sunday, Sept. 25. The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds.

Farmington High School kicked off Homecoming festivities over the weekend with float decorating at the Dakota County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Community members will have the chance to see the floats during the Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Line up begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Dakota County Fairgrounds and parade starts at 6 p.m. The parade will leave from the fairgrounds and head north up Third St. The parade will turn right on Spruce Street, then return to the fairgrounds on Fourth St.

Coronation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28 beginning at 8 p.m. in the FHS Recital Hall.

Homecoming week also includes several chances to cheer on Tiget athletes on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Cram the Courts for girls tennis against Eagan at the Boeckman Middle School courts at 3:30 p.m. Flood the Field for boys and girls soccer against Lakeville South at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. respectvely. Finally, come Jam the Gym for volleyball versus Lakeville South at 7 p.m.

The Tigers will take on Burnsville in the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30 beginning at 7 p.m.