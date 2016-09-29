Student of the Week for Sept. 29: Nathan Balluff
Nathan Balluff, a student at Akin Elementary School in Farmington, is this week's Student of the Week.
Nathan was nominated by his fourth-grade teacher Jenny Harrison.
Mrs. Harrison wrote, “Nathan exudes what we teach, and expect, our students to do on a daily basis. He works hard every day, he respects all staff and peers, and he helps others feel that they belong here. Nathan is always ready to learn and share his wonderful ideas. He is a role model and he always has a positive attitude.”