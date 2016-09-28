Members of the Farmington High School Homecoming court include (top, left to right) Matt Yaptinchay, Maxwell Mayleben, Donald Selmer, Kole Hinrichsen, Caleb Poissant, Gunner Jenrich, Guillermo Bonialla, (middle, left to right) Danniella Balangoy, Jordan Flaherty, Ellie Tuttle, Abby Garorfalo, Ashley Steffes, Shannon McKnight, Kenzie Hesse, (bottom, left to right) Cole Larimer, Lerew Kaas, Emma Kelly, Grace Welter, Drew Cumiskey, and (not pictured) Chloe Zweber.

Farmington High School seniors Kole Hinrichsen and Kenzie Hesse were crowned Homecoming King and Queen during coronation ceremonies on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the FHS Recital Hall.

This year's theme centered around the Oscars and the red carpet, so candidates answered questions about their favorite movies and actors, demonstrated some of their favorite film scenes, and even sang some of their best songs.

During coronation, New Dimensions performed "Java Jive," and Jazz 1 performed.

Other members of the Homecoming Court included Matt Yaptinchay, Maxwell Mayleben, Donald Selmer, Caleb Poissant, Gunner Jenrich, Guillermo Bonialla, Danniella Balangoy, Jordan Flaherty, Ellie Tuttle, Abby Garorfalo, Ashley Steffes, Shannon McKnight, Cole Larimer, Lerew Kaas, Emma Kelly, Grace Welter, Drew Cumiskey, and Chloe Zweber.