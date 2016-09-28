Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Farmington rolls out the red carpet for Homecoming coronation

    By Kim Ukura Today at 10:36 p.m.
    1 / 3
    2 / 3
    Members of the Farmington High School Homecoming court include (top, left to right) Matt Yaptinchay, Maxwell Mayleben, Donald Selmer, Kole Hinrichsen, Caleb Poissant, Gunner Jenrich, Guillermo Bonialla, (middle, left to right) Danniella Balangoy, Jordan Flaherty, Ellie Tuttle, Abby Garorfalo, Ashley Steffes, Shannon McKnight, Kenzie Hesse, (bottom, left to right) Cole Larimer, Lerew Kaas, Emma Kelly, Grace Welter, Drew Cumiskey, and (not pictured) Chloe Zweber.3 / 3

    Farmington High School seniors Kole Hinrichsen and Kenzie Hesse were crowned Homecoming King and Queen during coronation ceremonies on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the FHS Recital Hall.

    This year's theme centered around the Oscars and the red carpet, so candidates answered questions about their favorite movies and actors, demonstrated some of their favorite film scenes, and even sang some of their best songs.

    During coronation, New Dimensions performed "Java Jive," and Jazz 1 performed.

    Other members of the Homecoming Court included Matt Yaptinchay, Maxwell Mayleben, Donald Selmer, Caleb Poissant, Gunner Jenrich, Guillermo Bonialla, Danniella Balangoy, Jordan Flaherty, Ellie Tuttle, Abby Garorfalo, Ashley Steffes, Shannon McKnight, Cole Larimer, Lerew Kaas, Emma Kelly, Grace Welter, Drew Cumiskey, and Chloe Zweber.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationEducationFarmingtonFarmington High School
    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement
    randomness