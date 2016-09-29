Search
    Farmington celebrates Homecoming with annual parade

    By Kim Ukura Today at 12:13 p.m.
    After missing out on the 2015 Homecoming parade due to bad weather, Farmington residents filled the streets of downtown for this year's parade on Wednesday, Sept. 28. 

    Wednesday's festivities also included coronation ceremonies, where seniors seniors Kole Hinrichsen and Kenzie Hesse and were crowned king and queen. 

    Homecoming week sporting events included Cram the Courts for girls tennis versus Eagan, Flood the Field for boys and girls soccer versus Lakeville South, and Jam the Gym for volleyball versus Lakeville South. 

    The Tigers will take on Burnsville in the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30 beginning at 7 p.m. 

    Kim Ukura

    Kim Ukura began working at the Farmington/Rosemount Independent Town Pages in August of 2016. Previously, she served as the editor of the Morris Sun Tribune for five years. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2008 with degrees in English and journalism. She earned a master's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 2010. Prior to returning to Morris to work at the Sun Tribune, she worked in trade publishing. She has been recognized by the Minnesota Newspaper Association for human interest, multimedia, business and public affairs reporting. 

    kukura@rivertowns.net
