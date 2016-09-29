Farmington celebrates Homecoming with annual parade

After missing out on the 2015 Homecoming parade due to bad weather, Farmington residents filled the streets of downtown for this year's parade on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Wednesday's festivities also included coronation ceremonies, where seniors seniors Kole Hinrichsen and Kenzie Hesse and were crowned king and queen.

Homecoming week sporting events included Cram the Courts for girls tennis versus Eagan, Flood the Field for boys and girls soccer versus Lakeville South, and Jam the Gym for volleyball versus Lakeville South.

The Tigers will take on Burnsville in the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 30 beginning at 7 p.m.