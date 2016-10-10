Farmington Marching Band takes fourth in Class A competition

FHS freshmen percussionists Vaughan Johnson and Emily Kelly await the beginning of their field show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Submitted Photo)

The Farmington Tiger Marching Band about to take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium. The band took part in the State Marching Band Championships this past Saturday, Oct. 8. (Submitted Photo)

The Farmington High School Marching Band took fourth place in Class A competition at the 12th annual Annual Youth in Music State Marching Band Championships held Oct. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The band performed their 2016 field show, "The Rave from the Graves of Vienna." A total of seven teams competed in Class A.

The event featured the top marching bands from throughout the state of Minnesota, as well as several bands from Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. A total of 29 bands performed.

"This has been an extremely rewarding year for our ensemble," said director Erin Holmes. "This band has improved in both their musical fundamentals and musical maturity. We are very proud of their accomplishments."

Assistant Director Bradley Mariska said the students and staff were excited to perform in the new Vikings stadium.

"It's hard to describe how special and memorable this opportunity is for our students," Mariska said. "The Youth in Music Championships is also super educational for our students, as we get to watch and learn from all the best marching bands in the state."

The Farmington Band will play their field show again this Friday, Oct. 14 at the final home football game Eagan. The 29th Annual Indoor Marching Band Concert is Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at Farmington High School.