Boeckman Middle School eighth grader Elle Snesrud and Farmington High School senior Morgan Baumbach were recognized as Students of the Month by the Farmington Rotary. (Submitted Photo)

The Rotary Club of Farmington recognized Farmington High School senior Morgan Baumbach and Boeckman Middle School eighth grader Elle Snesrud Oct. 6 as the club's first Service Above Self Students of the Month for the 2016-17 school year.

FHS counselor Barbara Walker said Baumbach has developed a reputation for going out of his way to help around the school. Among other things, that means cleaning up messes he finds in the hallway.

"He's a really bright, highly intelligent young man, but he also has passions in other areas than academics," Walker said.

Baumbach is involved in Peers for Peers and Student Ambassadors. He is a member of the FHS band and choir programs and is active in theater and Tiger news. He sets up sound and lights for concerts.

Service is "not something that can be forced," Baumbach said. "It's from the heart."

Baumbach, who is active in his church and is the technical director for the community-based Children's Castle Theater, said it's important for him to mentor younger students and make them feel welcome in the school.

Snesrud said her faith and her family inspire her to help others. As a leader in Boeckman's Where Everyone Belongs program, she welcomes sixth graders to the school. She is also involved in Students for Change and the BMS garden group. Outside of school, she is a dance assistant at Synergy Dance Center.

"Service can be so powerful," she said. "If you do it out of the goodness of your heart, it can be so meaningful."

Every month during the school year the Rotary Club of Farmington recognizes two students and a senior citizen who exemplify the Rotary International motto Service Above Self. The club meets for lunch at noon Thursdays at Celts. Visitors are welcome.