Parents have been invited to attend a security meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Farmington High School lecture hall to learn about the new procedure.

"We want parents to understand why we're taking this approach," said Jason Berg, principal of Farmington High School

He and other principals were trained last winter to be trainers of the method, promoted by the U.S. Department of Education.

They came back and trained their teachers and staff. Earlier this month, they also began training the students by showing them a video and having teachers run through scenarios in the classroom.

Since the Columbine High School shootings in 1999, schools have been implementing new security measures and adapting them to be most effective against active shooter scenarios.

Before this year, the district had a two-step procedure.

First, if there was something suspicious but unconfirmed, or if there was a medical emergency, schools would go into a modified lockdown in which students were confined to their classrooms, Berg explained.

"You continue to teach. The main purpose is to keep people from moving around the building," he said.

If the danger is real, the school would move to a full lockdown in which the classroom doors would be shut, the curtains pulled and the students told to huddle against a wall and wait for emergency responders.

One of the things educators have learned is that, while running and hiding should be the first response by students, they need to know that they can and should fight back if they have no other choice.

The Run-Hide-Fight method addresses this option.

The first response should be to get out of the building.

"Before, they used to do more of the hiding," said Tom Strese, the liaison police officer to the high school. "Statistics across the board of school shootings in a confined building have proven that if you have the chance to get out instead of barricade yourself, you should."

The library scenario in the Columbine shooting showed that there were several exits students could have used to escape, but the training at the time was to hunker down and stay put. As a result, when the shooter entered the library, 12 were shot, 10 fatally.

If running is not an option, then students should not just hide, but barricade the room and make it difficult for the shooter to enter.

Finally, if the shooter does gain access to the room, students and staff should look for things to fight back with, such as a fire extinguisher, to defend themselves.

"We're not advocating anybody chasing down an intruder," Berg said. "If an intruder gets into a barricaded room though, they have options."

Strese said if an officer arrives, even if he is alone, he will enter the building immediately. Statistics show that seconds after an officer enters, the shooter often kills himself to prevent a confrontation.

Strese, the police chief and the former high school liaison officer will be at Thursday's meeting to answer questions.

The school district has been working with the police department to streamline their reaction plans should a shooting incident occur.

"Instead of working against each other, it's working with each other," Strese said. "If we can find ways to put our piece with their piece and make it run smoothly, we should."

Besides the training, which is being taught at all schools at an age-appropriate level, changes have been made to the elementary school entrances to make them more secure.

Riverview and North Trail elementary schools got updated entrances this summer. Farmington, Meadowview and Akin elementary schools will get the same updates next summer.

"No longer will you be able to enter our facility without talking to staff," said Jane Houska, director of finance at the district.

The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Independent School District started implementing the Run-Hide-Fight method in 2013 shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting.

"It was more or less driven by our police department," said Tony Taschner, district communication director.