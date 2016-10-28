Farmington students trick or treat for a cause
This Halloween marks Farmington's third year of participation in a We Act campaign called We Scare Hunger. Students from Farmington schools will trick-or-treat for items to benefit the Farmington Food Shelf. The We Day Initiative in Farmington began last year by raising money to build a school in Kenya. As a district, Farmington was able to raise $10,000 in 43 days. So far this year, the Farmington High School has raised $1,100 to send 22 students in primary school in Africa for a year.
Farmington Area Public Schools will partner with 360 Communities for the We Scare Hunger campaign. All donations will be directly donated to Farmington's food shelf. Instead of students trick-or-treating for candy, the students will be trick-or-treating for non-perishable foods and other items. The student's goal for this Halloween is to collect 4,500 pounds of food.
The food shelf is also in need of some specific items. The top ten items this time of year are: granola bars, cereal, salad dressing, canned fruit, brownie/muffin/cake boxes, tissues, personal care items (shampoo, conditioner, soaps), microwave popcorn, and diapers sizes three to five. Anyone who would like to donate money can make a check payable to Farmington Food Shelf.