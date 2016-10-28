Farmington students trick or treat for a cause

Farmington Area Public Schools will partner with 360 Communities for the We Scare Hunger campaign. All donations will be directly donated to Farmington's food shelf. Instead of students trick-or-treating for candy, the students will be trick-or-treating for non-perishable foods and other items. The student's goal for this Halloween is to collect 4,500 pounds of food.

The food shelf is also in need of some specific items. The top ten items this time of year are: granola bars, cereal, salad dressing, canned fruit, brownie/muffin/cake boxes, tissues, personal care items (shampoo, conditioner, soaps), microwave popcorn, and diapers sizes three to five. Anyone who would like to donate money can make a check payable to Farmington Food Shelf.