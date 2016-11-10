FHS grad spends summer at National Institutes of Health

Sydney Geiger, a 2014 graduate of FHS, is currently a junior at St. Olaf College in Northfield where she is studying biology and hopes to pursue a career in medicine.

Geiger, along with the other 18 students participating in the Amgen Scholars Program, stayed in apartments at the George Washington University and commuted to Bethesda to work in a lab at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Her research, conducted under the supervision of Dr. Amir Gandjbakhche, looked at a new type of brain imaging technology that could potentially replace functional MRIs in some settings.

Functional near-infrared spectroscopy measures changes in the level of oxygen in regions of the brain, a measurement that can indicate brain activity.

"It's non-invasive and portable, so it allows you to look at the brain in a more real-life setting," said Geiger. "This could be helpful for looking at children who move around a lot or people who cannot use fMRIs."

As part of her research program, Geiger got to help design an experiment, then meet with patients to explain and administer each test.

After testing 11 subjects over the summer, Geiger said they found some results that may end up in a scientific research paper.

In addition to her research, Geiger spent time each week meeting with the other Amgen Scholars and industry experts to learn about medicine in the real world. Their general topic was health disparities, or looking at "preventable differences in the burden of disease, injury, violences or opportunities to achieve optimal health that are experienced by socially disadvantaged populations."

Health disparities can affect all areas of medicine, from mental health to healthy eating, and affect people in many different ways, Geiger said.

At the end of their summer-long discussion, each student wrote a policy brief on a topic of interest. Geiger focused on access to mental health services for people with limited proficiency in English, including the importance of having bilingual mental health professionals.

For Geiger, the chance to work in a research lab provided valuable experience as she considers her future career goals and trajectory. She plans to become a doctor but hasn't decided if she would like to pursue an MD-PhD, which would allow her to continue doing research as a practicing physician.

"It's helping me to discern what I want to do, because I was able to gain that hands-on experience in the lab," said Geiger. "To discuss health disparities, that really tied both of my interests together. Someday, hopefully if I'm working as a doctor, I'm able to address those to make sure I'm meeting all kinds of patients' needs."