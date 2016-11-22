FHS bands give back to community with fall concerts

Students in the FHS Wind Ensemble used the fall concerts as an opportunity to raise money for Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to poor and malnourished children around the world. Audience members gave over $1,400 in freewill donations toward the cause, and many band members will volunteer their time with the organization next month.

Two FHS jazz bands also traveled to Trinity Care Center last week, to bring music to a part of the community that is unable to attend concerts at the high school. These students provided an hour-long concert for residents. Bands will return to Trinity again in December to provide holiday music for residents.

“It was an absolutely magical event,” said Joy Joy Lauterbach, director of activities and volunteer services. “The residents look forward to this event all year round. The students come in and treat our residents with such love and maturity; it makes me so proud of our community.”

FHS bands are directed by Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska.