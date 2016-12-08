Barlage has taught second grade at FES for the past 19 years. Prior to that, she taught first grade at FES for one year, worked as an instructional paraprofessional there, and did her student teaching there as well.

Barlage said that although she was honored and humbled to receive formal recognition from her colleagues, accepting the award was difficult for her.

"If I looked up all the people in the district, I could tell you probably 10 teachers that I think should be teacher of the year above me," she said. "It's kind of a silly thing because you really can't pick one."

Barlage, who has stayed in touch with several of her former students and their families over the years, actually got her start teaching physical education to older kids. Somehow, though, it didn't feel quite right.

"I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I don't think this is for me, because I call people honey and sweetie, and I don't know if they feel comfortable with that,'" she said.

After taking some time off to stay home and raise her three children, she worked for eight years as a teacher's assistant before returning to a classroom of her own.

Barlage said she loves teaching so much, she would probably continue to do it even if she didn't get paid.

"For me, it's not a job. It's more of a lifestyle," she said. "I love watching the kids grow, their confidence. It makes me happy."

Barlage said much of her teaching philosophy centers around emphasizing four character traits: kindness, empathy, courage and perseverance. She wants her students to understand that they are in control of their own learning and that everybody makes mistakes.

In fact, she thinks it is critical for students to see that even she makes mistakes, and that it's OK to laugh at themselves.

"As long as they bring their best effort and attitude everyday, everything else falls into place," she said. "Smart doesn't really have anything to do with being successful. When you are doing your own personal best, you are successful."

Barlage stresses the importance of holding high expectations for all students, regardless of individual circumstances.

"All people on this earth don't have the same capabilities," she said, "but they need to know that's not in their control. We work on accepting our weaknesses, and understanding that's what we have to work the hardest on. I have high expectations because I believe in them, and I want them to believe in themselves."

Barlage said the switch from physical education to second grade was a good one. The kids are still babies, as far as she's concerned, and she loves watching them grow into independent thinkers over the course of nine months.

"They come to me as first graders, but they leave as third graders," she said. "They're really starting to develop so many personality traits and beliefs, and I get to be a part of that. You take the time to get to know them, and they do unbelievable things for you."

Barlage said her favorite teacher memories involve children helping one another. She feels honored to teach at FES, where she considers her colleagues to be amongst her closest friends.

"The things that I've learned as a teacher, I've learned from the people I work with," she said. They're my best friends, and I really think we learn from each other. I feel like the lucky one. Truly I do."