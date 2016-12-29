DCTC exploring adding four-year degrees to offerings

Polytechnic universities offer four-year degrees that are technical and hands-on, rather than based in theory or research. Like technical colleges, polytechnic degree programs are heavily connected to industry, offer advanced technical skills to graduates and provide graduates with direct connections to future employment, explained Mike Opp, DCTC vice president of academic and student affairs.

"The only difference between a polytechnic our technical college vision and values is the fact that we don't offer four-year degrees," said Opp. "'If we look in a mirror, we are a polytechnic."

Opp said discussion about whether DCTC should consider four-year programming had been happening since he began working for the university. But the discussion really got going during a curriculum review process driven by stakeholders in the private sector. A common refrain during that process was that the college should be trying to do more to prepare students for careers in technical fields, rather than trying to cut the length of programs to meet new state requirements, Opp said.

"We heard loud and clear that I need you to do more, not that I need you to do less," said Opp.

About a year ago, DCTC President Tim Wynes directed his staff to begin looking at demand for advanced technical degrees, as well as whether DCTC has the capacity to add that programming.

Over the summer, a committee began meeting with college faculty and staff to gauge support for the initiative. Support for pursuing the idea was unanimous, so the college turned outward, surveying employers, students, alumni and industry partners to see what four-year degrees might make sense to add, Opp said.

They discovered three areas — transportation management, industrial and manufacturing management, and industrial technology — where industry demand was high, and DCTC already had a strong reputation for in the field.

Adding polytechnic programming at DCTC could fill a niche in the Minnesota higher education landscape.

These degrees often appeal to students who originally went to school for an associate's degree who want to take their career in a different direction or into management later in life, Opp said.

While Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degrees are designed to transfer to four-year institutions, students who originally earn an Associate of Applied Science have fewer options for pursuing their education. A polytechnic institution sees values in those transferred credits and can help students build skills.

"A polytechnic would provide an opportunity for technical students to earn higher level awards," said DCTC automotive technology instructor Mark Hickman. "Many traditional colleges and universities do not accept technical credits. By transitioning to a polytechnic, DCTC could provide value to technical students throughout the state through advanced educational opportunities."

Last year, the MnSCU system graduated 10,813 students with associate degrees designed to transfer, while another 10,500 students earned an AAS degree. Any of those students are potential candidates for the polytechnic program.

"I think our market niche (for the polytechnic program) is going to be our alumni and alumni from other technical colleges across Minnesota" because DCTC would be the first Minnesota institution to offer this educational path, said Opp.

Opp has personal experience with the educational path a polytechnic institution can offer. He began his career as an auto technician at a local dealership, but soon felt like he wanted to do more.

He considered a career in teaching, but was told that his associate's degree credits wouldn't be accepted at a local four-year college. Instead, he headed to a polytechnic institution in South Dakota where he earned his degree in vocational arts.

"I'm passionate about it because I've lived that pathway, and I think there's a whole mess of people out there where if we said, 'Hey, come, you've got street cred, you know what you're doing in your technical field but now you want to be doing something else — bring it, we'll get you going," said Opp.

DCTC is still very early in the process of developing a four-year program. If there is enough support from industry partners, students and faculty, the proposal would still need to be approved by the Board of Trustees of the MnSCU system, the Minnesota Legislature, and DCTC's accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission.

If everything goes as planned, DCTC could begin offering coursework for the four-year programs in the fall of 2019.