School district wraps up final bids for referendum work

Last summer multiple projects were completed, such as fixing Tiger Stadium's retaining wall, adding secure entrances to several schools, adding kindergarten classrooms, paving parking lots and more.

This summer, much of the work will be mechanical.

Akin Road Elementary School will get its cooling tower system replaced.

A contract for the work was awarded to NAC Mechanical and Electrical Services in the amount of $402,200, the lowest bid from four different companies.

Bids for new fire alarm systems at Dodge Middle School and Riverview Elementary School were awarded to Life Safety Systems Inc. in the amount of $310,450. This was the lowest bid from three different companies.

Bids are still being sought for heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements at Boeckman and Dodge middle schools and North Trail Elementary School.

Hallberg Engineering, based in White Bear Lake, estimates the project could cost up to $2.9 million.

One upgrade will help prevent Legionella, a bacteria that can breed in cooling towers and cause a pneumonia-type illness, said Tom Gunderson, project manager with Hallberg.

Jane Houska, director of finance, said those bids should be coming in Feb. 7 and that will be the last of the list of what the district wanted to accomplish with the referendum funds.