Pokémon club provides unexpected mentorship opportunity

Though the Pokémon club at FHS was never intended to be a mentorship opportunity, Dodge Middle school educational assistant Amanda Boogerd said that is exactly what it has become. Named the Pokémon Master's Association and run by Farmington High School senior Daniel Hein, junior Francis Elfering and sophomore Jordan Hagen, the club has turned into a fun way for high school students to helper younger kids make the jump from elementary to middle school.

"The older boys are teaching gaming skills, but they are also teaching life skills such as emotional balance and control," Boogerd said. "It's a wonderful way for the older boys to connect to the younger kids. It creates a bridge to the high school so they're not so overwhelmed when they come over."

The Pokémon Master's Association started when Hein noticed some kids were coming to FHS's Society of Anime and Gaming Entertainment meetings strictly to play Pokémon, and he began to wonder, "Why not just make a separate club for this?"

But it wasn't until Hein was invited to a Dodge Gamer's Group meeting at Dodge Middle School that he saw another role a Pokémon-only club could fill.

"When I got there, I noticed that many people there had a lot of interest in Pokémon, but not many of them were too terribly good at any sort of competitive aspect of it," he said. "I found out the reason for this had to do with the fact that many of the middle schoolers didn't have many places to hang out with fellow Pokémon fans and get better at the games."

By expanding his idea for a Pokémon-only group to Farmington's middle schools, Hein figured he could help connect Pokémon players at Dodge with other kids with similar interests. At the same time, he and his friends could cultivate some better competition for themselves.

Boogerd said she was supportive when two of her former students asked her to sponsor a Pokémon club at FHS. After all, it was she who had come up with the concept for a school-sponsored gaming group at the middle school three years prior. As a licensed teacher working toward a master's degree with a focus on autism spectrum disorder, she had hoped the Dodge Gamer's Group could serve as a platform for bringing together children on the spectrum.

"I especially wanted a group where children on the spectrum could find their niche, because they're often the ones that get overlooked," she said.

Boogerd said Pokémon, a series of role-playing video and card games in which players use strategy to catch and battle Pokémon, teaches kids many useful, real life skills. The high school students organize tournaments and acquire leadership skills, while the middle schoolers become better equipped to handle competition.

"I think it exemplifies really well the Dewey education philosophy that teaching and learning go hand in hand," Boogerd said.

Another thing Boogerd likes about the Pokémon Master's Association is its ability to provide female members with the opportunity to develop self esteem and leadership skills.

"It teaches them how to stand up for themselves," she said. "It helps them learn how to compete with the boys ... I'm really excited that it's taking off, because we can really see the difference that it's made with the kids and their attitudes toward school."

Elfering said he hasn't given much thought to his role as a mentor, but he does enjoy helping middle school students grasp difficult concepts so they can improve their game.

"We're really teaching them concepts that we ourselves didn't understand as middle schoolers," he said. "We are teaching them how to lose and how to analyze why they lost and how they can improve themselves."

Hagen said helping the middle schoolers improve their Pokémon game isn't completely unselfish.

"We wanted to teach middle schoolers the advanced techniques and training so that when they do get to high school they can be a bit better and more on par with us," he said.

Hein agreed, adding, "I enjoy having them around, not only to play the video games and card games with, but also to help train the Pokémon world champions of tomorrow."

"In one way, it's a lot like a teacher and student relationship," Hein said, "but on the other hand, it's a lot like we're all just hanging out with friends. Goofing off, trading cards, and just enjoying a fun game together. At the end of the day, Pokémon Master's Association is a community, and one that I'm glad got started."