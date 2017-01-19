Budde's visit was not an anomaly, however. Already this year, FHS Band students have worked with faculty and students from a wide variety of colleges, including McNally Smith College of Music, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and UW-Eau Claire.

"We want our students to experience the best music around, but we also want to plant a seed to remind students that music doesn't end after high school, it's a lifelong pursuit," said Bradley Mariska, FHS associate director of bands.

Each individual or ensemble brings a different expertise. For example, Eau Claire's visit focused on jazz band performance practice, while the band from Stevens Point gave breakout sessions, teaching FHS students through small group lessons and sectionals.

here are often personal connections between FHS students and these ensembles, said Erin Holmes, FHS director of bands.

"Many of these ensembles have been visiting Farmington for years because we have alumni playing in the bands," said Holmes. "For example, when Eau Claire brought their Trombone Choir for a master class and performance this past fall, you see former Farmington students playing in front of you. That's extremely motivating for our current students."

And despite the fact that the bands have already hosted everything from rhythm and blues combos to concert bands, there are many more visits happening yet this winter and spring. Sarah Schmalenberger, horn soloist and associate professor of music at the University of St. Thomas, will perform with the Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band at their concert Monday, March 6, and Peter Haberman, director of bands from Concordia College in Moorhead, will work with all four high school concert bands in April.

It's not just the students who benefit from the musical exchange, said Budde following his day visiting FHS, "It was so fun to hear such great progress. You have a great thing going on here in Farmington."