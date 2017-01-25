Two new student school board members sworn in Monday

"It's great to be a part of the process," said Kaas, who is a senior at Farmington High School and an Eagle Scout. He will be replaced by Kailey Felch after graduation.

Dubbels, a junior, is a member of the Farmington High School student council and plays in the band.

They replace former members Kaitlin Edwards, Kara Revis and Amanda Davenport.

The board is in its fourth year of inviting students to participate. The students take turns sitting at the dais with the other board members, and have name plates so the audience knows who they are. They can't vote on issues, but are given the opportunity each meeting to share something from a student's perspective.

Member Melissa Sauser said the board got the idea at a conference and liked being able to involve students in the decision-making process.

"We wanted it to be a two-way communication," she explained. Students would learn how their school operates and board members would have immediate access to the interests and concerns of the student body.

"It's been great to capitalize on their strengths and get their input," Sauser said.

To get the appointment, students had to fill out an application, get a letter of recommendation from a community member and teacher, and interview with board members and the superintendent.

At least five applied and Dubbels, Kaas and Felch were chosen.

"I like being involved," Dubbels said. "There's no better way to get to know a lot of people."

Member Kristin Goodreau welcomed them by saying, "I hope this experience is all you were hoping for."

And Sauser advised them, "Don't be afraid to speak up."