FHS Jazz Band earns 'Best in Site' award

Jazz I, with their Superior Rating and Best In Site Award (37 out of a possible 40 points), performed Stan Kenton's "Pegasus," the jazz ballad "Send in the Clowns," and a big band arrangement of the Glen Campbell country classic "Wichita Lineman." Soloists included Donald Selmer, Colin Ceason, Hannah Bishop, Zach Redlin, Miguel Ponce, and Lucas Toutge. Jazz I is directed by Erin Holmes.

Jazz II also received a Superior Rating (35 points) for their renditions of the swing standard "Hay Burner," their ballad "As Time Goes By," and the 70s rock classic by Bill Chase, "Get It On." Soloists for Jazz II included Conner McCarthy, Mike Cummings, Ellie Colson, Isaac Steffen, Mae Meyer, Sam Buresh, and Micah Adams. Jazz II is directed by Bradley Mariska.

Jazz III also gave an impressive performance, earning an Excellent rating (32 points). They performed the funk classic "Watermelon Man" (featuring Mitch McDowell and Sarah Cohen), "I Remember Clifford" (featuring Evan Flanagan), and "Mr. Timmons" (featuring Eric Poore, Carter Altman, and Ryland Cook). Jazz III is co-directed by Holmes and Mariska.

In February, Jazz II will travel to the Augsburg Jazz Festival and Jazz I will take part in the South Suburban Conference Jazz Festival. The Winter Jazz Concert is at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, in the FHS Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.