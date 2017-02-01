"I was in Colorado with my sister and brother-in-law," she said. "They were already taking me out for my birthday, but it was more celebratory because that also happened."

Weis, who teaches math to juniors and seniors at Farmington High School, is the only teacher in the district to earn this distinction. Out of the 55,277 teachers in Minnesota, only 437 are nationally board certified.

Barbara Duffrin, executive director of educational services for District 192, congratulated Weis at a recent school board meeting.

"This is a really big deal," she said. "It's a voluntary process. The first time passage rate for somebody going through this is only 40 percent. No one knows about it because it's one of those things so few people decide to pursue because of how rigorous this assessment is."

Richard Klein, director of communications for the National Board agreed.

"It's a significant accomplishment, an accomplishment worth celebrating," he said.

"In partnerships with experts from around the country, we've defined the standards of what teachers should know and be able to do," he said. "The process of the national board certification assures that teachers are meeting those standards in their classroom practice."

Weis, 50, was first certified in the state of Washington in 2008. She started working for Farmington in 2010. The certification lasts for 10 years, so with the deadline approaching, she decided to go for it.

To become certified, teachers must prove that the techniques they use in the classroom are actually causing students to improve.

"I had to make three goals, and then I had to talk about all three of my goals," she said.

Her goals centered around ACT preparation, a math tutoring program she started and personalizing learning through the self-paced classes.

Many of Farmington's math classes have become flipped, or self-paced, which means the bulk of the teaching happens on a video pre-recorded by the teacher. This, and the subject matter, made it challenging for her to provide video from class discussion, a requirement for certification.

"We don't have a lot of group discussions in math," she said, laughing.

Being nationally certified is not required in order to teach in Minnesota, and until Weis accomplished her certification, there had been no monetary incentive from the school district to attempt the labor intensive process.

Weis paid over $2,000 in Washington to get certified, an amount that was reimbursed by her district and her union.

In Farmington, certification renewal cost $1,250, which Weis paid herself. Education Minnesota, a state teacher's union, later gave her a grant to help pay for it, she said.

"It was very generous of them," she said. "I was very, very grateful."

The Farmington School District sweetened the deal. Any teacher getting nationally certified can now get an extra $1,000 in their annual salary.

So, if it's not required, it costs money, and it's a lot of work, why do it?

"The National Board has a lot of really good questions that require me to reflect on my teaching and on student learning," Weis said. "It helps me tremendously as a teacher to grow and stretch myself."

Her only complaint about the process is the National Board does not give any more feedback than letting a teacher know if they passed or not.

"They give you a score, but still you don't know what that score means," she said.

Regardless, she got plenty of feedback from other national board-certified teachers who provide a retreat and support through Education Minnesota, she said. "It doesn't matter," she said about not getting feedback. "They're my own personal goals. Within your own writing and the whole process of doing it, you kind of figure things out on your own."

The National Board has been around for 30 years. Recently, it changed its process to make certification more flexible, giving teachers three years to complete the process, instead of one and lowering the price to $1,900.