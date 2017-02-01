Ringing in the Chinese New Year at North Trail

Art teacher Pamela Tycer carried the head of the dragon through the school hallways, weaving in and out of spectating students who cheered and shook noisemakers. Tycer started the tradition 10 years ago. She has her students make dragon masks and teaches them about the Chinese lunar calendar.

"The Chinese use loud noises and fireworks to scare away the bad luck," she said. The students love being as noisy as they want to be during the parade, she said.