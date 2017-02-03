Students have been using the engineering-design process in which they imagine, design and build a city of the future. Teams submit a virtual city, a written essay and a project plan prior to the competition event in which they present their scale-city model during multiple rounds of judging with professional engineers.

This year's challenge problem required students to conduct research and develop a solution for redeveloping a brown- or greyfield, and a road, into public space for the citizens of their city. Students explained the engineering principles they used in creating their city, along with zoning, municipal services and various opportunities for the residents.

Farmington

Dodge Middle School sent two teams to the competition. Team Highlowopolis, a returning award-winning team, earned the special award "Best Industrial/Commercial Layout" for their city. Members are Jack Geiselhart, Reilly Kasper, Harry Lillie, Devon McCarthy, Brian Sather and Austin Skoda, who designed a bi-level city, located on the island of Tazmania, with the industrial zone underground and magnetic-levitation trains for public transportation.

Dodge's other competitors, Team H2okyo, include Kimberly Anderson, Ansel Benning, Zoe Champ, Lewy Geiselhart, Audrey Meyer, Colin O'Hern and Rory Siedschlag. They built a city around a volcano, using it for both energy and as a tourist attraction, and redeveloped a dilapidated harbor into a pleasant, safe public space for their citizens.

Boeckman Middle School's Team Sunnyside members are Rylee Eykyn, Erika Feshami, Ellie Partington, Ella Crosby, Soren Huebsch, JD Navratil, Tommy Ondrey and Hobbes Reyes. They incorporated a hyperloop into their city transportation, included multiple methods of ensuring clean drinking water for their citizens, and added multiple moving parts to their city of future.

The models will be on display at the schools, along with some of the other work the students completed for this competition.

Kristin Ammerman, GEL specialist at Boeckman and Dodge middle schools, and Michael Tate, Great River Energy, provided support for the teams.

Rosemount

The Étoile team from Scott Highlands finished in second place overall and won a special award for "Most Environmentally Friendly Power Source," given to the team that designs an outstanding system to deliver power to a community in an environmentally-friendly way. Members of the team are Nicholas Adelmann, Vikash Giritharan, Shanmukha Kotaru, Ritisha Senapati, Ian Young and Grady Jacobson.

The Nitor team from Scott Highlands won the award for "Best Virtual City," given to the team that creates the best virtual city using the computer simulation game SimCity4 Deluxe. Team members are Bianca Dargis, Henry Johnson, Hudson Labno, Josephine Nutting, Rhea Rajvansh, Sullivan Labno and Kyle Nelson. Teacher Theresa Back is the advisor for both teams from Scott Highlands and 3M Engineer Jim Kotsmith is their mentor.

The Techtopia team from Rosemount Middle School won the "Best Land Surveying Practices Award," which recognizes the design that employs the best land surveying practices, taking into consideration the high standards used by surveyors to help protect the public's safety and welfare. Members of the team are Ryan Leska, Olivia Dalton, Summer Jensen and Jacob Zabel. Teachers Andrew Preston and Alyssa Simmers are advisors; mentors are engineers Steve VanderWiel of IBM and Will Grunewald.