Amidst the clutter of clothing scattered on the floor, school supplies on a desk and personal care products on a vanity, there are more than 150 items that can actually be signs that a young person is involved in risky, harmful or even illegal activity.

The program is a traveling exhibit called The Top Secret Project and was created by the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. It is designed to help parents decode the mystery of their child's domain. This is the third in a series of "Speaking of Kids" seminars.

"The motivation for launching this project was to encourage parents to take a closer look at their teenagers' rooms. Often times, signs of danger are in plain sight, but if we don't know what to look for, we can't help our kids safely navigate the teen years," said Cendee Palmer, Outreach Manager for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Following the exhibit walk-through, parents will hear a presentation that will explain how several seemingly innocent items in the room could be signs of a bigger problem.

The apple? Cut out the core, and it's used to smoke drugs. The stuffed animal could be hiding drugs and the broken pieces of mirror could be used for self-harming.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, by the twelfth grade, about half of adolescents have abused an illicit drug at least once. The most commonly used drug is marijuana, but teens can find other substances, such as prescription medications, glues and aerosols in the home.

If you go

What: The Top Secret Project, Decoding the Mystery of the Child's Domain

Who: For adults only

When: 7-8:30 p.m., Feb. 13

Where: Meadowview Elementary School, 6100 195th St. W.

Cost: $4 if you pre-register, $5 at the door

To register: Online at bit.ly/2jV1TQK or call 651-460-3200.

Also: Childcare is available by registration prior to the event.