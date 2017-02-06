Students test out new job at elementary career fair

The students also met with middle school counselors, to prepare them for their school change next year.

During the fair, Teagen Stovall tried out the firefighter gear and Mackenzie Beissel talked with an airline representative, just two of the careers featured at the event.

"It's so great just to get them thinking about the future," said Jody Pfeiffer, school counselor at Akin Road Elementary School. "Just to be exposed to how many different careers are available to them, really expands their horizons a little bit about the future."