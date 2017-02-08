"We were speechless," said Lucas Toutge, 17, who plays the main character. "After we placed second in the first round, the whole cast got super serious and our rehearsals the following week were very professional and focused. It's just that feeling of bliss knowing that your hard work paid off."

The 16-member cast competed against groups from Lakeville North, Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo. The group has not advanced from subsection competitions since 2011 when the Farmington troupe performed "Radium Girls" by Rick Halley.

"It's not an understatement to say that an advancement for the talented students of Farmington is long overdue," said director Becky Erickson. "The students are thrilled."

Erickson chose "The Booby Trap" by Ed Monk as the script this year, a story about a young soldier who accidentally sits on a landmine and must remain there the entire play. One by one the other cast members come by to try to help him or comfort him, until ultimately they realize saving him is hopeless. He also has visions which let the audience get to know him, and what he will be leaving behind, such as his wife and growing son.

Toutge joked that his legs sometimes went numb from sitting still so long.

"It was a pretty difficult part," he said. "There were some instances where the soldier would be on the verge of tears, only to switch to a comedic scene. I learned a lot about how to show specific emotions."

Erickson, who is new to Farmington this year, said her formula for success was to start with the basics, even with those who already knew their way around a stage.

"Starting them on a level playing field of acting skills was my first priority," she said. "We exercised our vocal work and movement before we delved into character work. I believe that working from the ground up helped the end product shine."

Senior Ileri Okikiolu, who played Dorothy in the FHS fall production of "The Wiz," said this production stretched her as an actor.

"I was Captain Gruss. I was the soldier's direct superior and I was the one mostly dealing with trying to get him out," she said. "My character had a range of emotions that I had to portray. It was fun and exciting, but also very challenging to create the arc of my character."

The one-act group is an extracurricular activity. Each student had to audition in order to participate. The students had been rehearsing four to five days per week since early December.

On Friday, Jan. 27, they competed in subsections, taking second out of five schools, enabling them to advance to the section competition.

Lakeville North took first, but if for some reason they are unable to participate, Farmington would take their place at the State Festival, Feb. 9, at St. Catherine University's O'Shaughnessy Theater.

The students were awarded medals and a plaque to display at their school.