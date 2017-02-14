Education foundation awards six grants to Farmington schools

Eight staff members within ISD 192 applied for grants and six were awarded, said Mary Treakle, board chair for the foundation.

"We're looking for innovative and creative projects," she said. "We're looking for things outside the box that wouldn't be covered by district funding."

Farmington and Meadowview elementary schools received a combined $2,653 for ukuleles and equipment to be used by music students in the fourth and fifth grades.

"We are thrilled," said Doris McNamara, music teacher at Farmington Elementary School. "We just got them in last week. The students will be starting on them next week."

Farmington and Meadowview each got 20 ukuleles. Since there are more than 20 students in class, the two schools share the instruments.

"They all make a dulcimer in fourth grade," McNamara explained. "So, it's a logical step to move to an instrument with more strings."

The package came with tuners and hangers to hang them on the wall.

Akin Road Elementary School received $1,079 for an array of wobble chairs, lap desks and ball chairs.

Boeckman and Dodge middle schools were awarded $6,278 for LabQuest starter packages to help students capture data in their science experiments.

Boeckman Middle School got $600 for woodchips, benches and other outdoor furniture to create Outdoor Learning Areas.

Riverview and Meadowview elementary schools received a combined $1,200 for irrigation systems for outdoor gardens as part of the Wee Tigers and Stepping Stones early childhood programs.

The newly formed Garden Group which hopes to provide produce to Boeckman Middle School was awarded $500 from the foundation and $500 from an outside organization, board member Jake Cordes said.

The foundation was founded by local business owners in 1999 but had become "stagnant" in recent years, Treakle said.

"We're trying to get our name back out there," she said.

The foundation is funded through contributions and is managed by a volunteer board comprised of community members, parents and school district representatives.

They have one major fundraiser each year called the Blue Jean Ball. This year's ball will be April 21 at the Glenhaven Events Center. For more information, go online to www.faefoundation.org.