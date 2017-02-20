Alumni to sing with Concordia Choir at local concert

Carlson, Frank and Lindell and The Concordia Choir will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Farmington High School in the Recital Hall. Concordia's choir will be sharing that stage with the Farmington High School Concert Choir.

Farmington is part of The Concordia Choir's 15-day 2017 tour which includes performances in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Moorhead, Minn.

Franke credits his love for singing and his decision to attend Concordia College from a state honor choir with Concordia director Dr. René Clausen.

"With also having heard the countless stories about Dr. Clausen from our choral director, Megan Dimich, you can only imagine the excitement I had for this experience," said Franke. "That weekend conference was the reason I chose Concordia and knew that I wanted to sing in 'that choir.'"

Carlson is looking forward to this experience and sharing it with her choir members.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to perform on my old stomping grounds and reconnect with Farmington High School," she said. "The recital hall is such a great place to sing in."

Clausen, celebrating his 31st year at Concordia, has programmed a varied set including a section titled, "How Can I Keep From Singing," which includes works by Pete Seeger, Norman Luboff and Shawn Kirchener. Other composers include Hugo Distler, Heinrich Schutz, Krystof Penderecki, Alexandre Gretchaninoff, J.S. Bach and the conductor's own composition. The final set includes a number of hymns, folk songs and spirituals.

Touring nationally and internationally since 1918, The Concordia Choir has performed in nearly every major hall in the United States and continues to affirm its reputation as one of the nation's finest a cappella choirs. Tickets for the concert featuring the Farmington High School Concert and The Concordia Choir are available online at ConcordiaTickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006 or at the door.