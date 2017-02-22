This is the first time Farmington has qualified to compete in the Minnesota Science Olympiad Division C State Tournament, which will take place at at Bethel University Saturday, March 4.

Some events in the Olympiad are a straightforward pencil-to-paper test, while others involve building machines, designing experiments, or communicating instructions clearly to your teammates. Students compete individually or in small groups in each event, then combine their total scores for the day to earn an overall team score in the meet.

"It's a good challenge — it's not strictly science or hard-core curriculum stuff, it's very broad and open. It's just fun," said team member Weberg.

"If you think science is dry, this is the farthest thing from dry you could possible imagine," agreed junior Cole Stansbury.

Farmington has organized a Science Olympiad team for the last three years, but Coach Todd Kohorst said this season is their most successful so far, in terms of both growing the team and competing successfully at meets.

With only seven team members — most teams have the maximum 15 students per team — Farmington's Science Olympians have to stretch in order to cover all of the different events at a competition. They all agree they're heading into state as underdogs.

"For (regionals) we were covering 18 events, so we had to spread out a lot — there were a couple of events people had to do alone," said team member Logan Spano.

"Our team members have to work very hard," agreed Kohorst.

At the regional competition Saturday, Feb. 11 at Eagan High School, the team took ninth place overall, earning one of the 33 spots at the state tournament.

Individuals also had strong finishes — Stansbury took fourth place in the Electric Vehicle event, and the team of Weberg and Hailey Karnowski finish third in Write It/Do It.

In the Electric Vehicle event, competitors build and test a working model ahead of the tournament. On competition day, they have to tweak their vehicle — at state, Stansbury will be competing with a hovercraft — in order to complete a challenge.

"It's your job to know the parameters of the event and adjust accordingly, depending on the situation they give you," said Stansbury.

In Write It/Do it, a team of two works together. The first team member has 25 minutes to look at an object and write instructions about how to put it together. The second team member then has 20 minutes to follow the instructions and put the object back together again, explained Weberg.

"I like science, and I like problem solving. All that stuff is fun for me," said Weberg.

The team began their preparations for the state Science Olympiad Tournament almost as soon as they knew they had qualified. The state tournament includes 21 events, a mix of repeats from earlier tournaments and new topics the students haven't seen yet.

"We're trying to figure out who would be most interested in the ones they'd be doing, and we each have to have quite a few now," said Spano.

Team member Dan Roegiers said he enjoys Science Olympiad because of how wide-ranging the topics are — "There are different competitions, more ranges in the science field."

In order to prepare, the students will review preparation materials organized by Kohorst and the Science Olympiad program, a mix of review materials and videos of past events, so they can get a sense of what they need to know. There's also a detailed rules manual for each event — they help outline the scope of the task at hand.

The students and Kohorst hope that their success this year will help recruit more members for the team next year. Kohorst, who teaches sixth grade science at Boeckman Middle School, said he hopes students he taught in middle school will help bolster the team's ranks next year.

"The publicity of making it to state and having a successful season will really help," said Kohorst. "I always tell (the students) they're my best recruiters — the personal connection is really good."